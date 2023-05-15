Supporting Black owned business means creating space for patrons to hear the stories behind emerging bands. Taste N Shop, a celebration of Black entrepreneurship in partnership with DMV Restaurant Week, puts your face-to-face with a leader in the food and beverage community each session. Featured culinary leaders will have their signature dishes and beverages available for attendees to taste while a fireside chat style workshop takes place.

This session is all about women in the wine, beer, and spirits space in the DMV. Come by for a meet and greet, fireside chat, and free tasting during the event.