Saturday, May 20, 2023

Taste N Shop

1231 Good Hope Rd. SE Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Anacostia Arts Center

Supporting Black owned business means creating space for patrons to hear the stories behind emerging bands. Taste N Shop, a celebration of Black entrepreneurship in partnership with DMV Restaurant Week, puts your face-to-face with a leader in the food and beverage community each session. Featured culinary leaders will have their signature dishes and beverages available for attendees to taste while a fireside chat style workshop takes place.

This session is all about women in the wine, beer, and spirits space in the DMV. Come by for a meet and greet, fireside chat, and free tasting during the event.

Date

Saturday, May 20, 2023 02:00 pm

Location

Anacostia Arts Center
