LUZIA by Cirque du Soleil
Saturday, September 6, 2025

LUZIA by Cirque du Soleil

8025 Galleria Dr., Tysons, VA 22102
Tysons Corner // McLean VA

Under the Big Top at Tysons II

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

September 6 - October 19 Tickets on sale now! Family Friendly - All Ages Duration 125 min - Including 25 min intermission

About This Event

Join us as we take you on a journey into the colorful and fantastical world of LUZIA, set in a make-believe Mexico, where you will be treated to stunning visual surprises and breathtaking acrobatic performances. LUZIA deftly guides you through the locations, people, and sounds of both classical and contemporary Mexico, taking you from urban locations like an old movie set and a smoke-filled dance hall to the beach and barren desert.

Tags

EventsLive performancesPerforming arts

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, September 6, 2025 07:00 pm
Doors open at 06:30 pm

Location

Under the Big Top at Tysons II
View Map