Sunday, July 16, 2023

Secret Garden Reggae Wine Festival 2023

500 South Center St. Westminster, MD
MD

Carroll County Farm Museum

$30+

About This Event

DJ Tanz and Friends and Zubar Ent.

proudly present our

SECRET GARDEN REGGAE MUSIC, ARTS, AND WINE FESTIVAL

SUNDAY July 16TH, 2023

12pm-7pm

complimentary glass and tasting by

Dejon Vineyards

Basignani Winery

Harford Winery

Bent Wine Co.

featuring

THE STORM BAND FEAT MONSOON

and

IMAGE BAND

hosted by

Neil Mattei 88.9 and April Watts

music by

DJ Smally The Golden Touch

DJ Mr Muzik

DJ Tanz

