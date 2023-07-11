Secret Garden Reggae Wine Festival 2023

Wednesday, July 12th, 2023 @ 6:00:pm
#FrayLife Skate + Date
Kraken Kourts & Skates
Carroll County Farm MuseumMore details
DJ Tanz and Friends and Zubar Ent.
proudly present our
SECRET GARDEN REGGAE MUSIC, ARTS, AND WINE FESTIVAL
SUNDAY July 16TH, 2023
12pm-7pm
complimentary glass and tasting by
Dejon Vineyards
Basignani Winery
Harford Winery
Bent Wine Co.
featuring
THE STORM BAND FEAT MONSOON
and
IMAGE BAND
hosted by
Neil Mattei 88.9 and April Watts
music by
DJ Smally The Golden Touch
DJ Mr Muzik
DJ Tanz
