DMV Music Event | Songs in the Key of Electrik — November 22

About This Event

Stevie Wonder plays the full Songs in the Key of Life at Capital One Arena on the 23rd. The night before, Band Electrik is throwing him a love letter. Songs in the Key of Electrik, hosted by Jamal J. Moore (touring drummer for Ariana Grande, Stray Kids, Backstreet Boys and CeeLo Green) and Band Electrik, with DJ Nah. Stevie's songs, plus a few Band Electrik originals. Nov 22. Doors 7:30, show 8:00. Eighteenth Street Lounge, 1230 9th St NW. Tickets: https://posh.vip/e/songs-in-the-key-of-electrik Flyer attached. Happy to send clips. Independent tribute. Not affiliated with or endorsed by Stevie Wonder. Best Jamal J. Moore