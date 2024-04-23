Bloom Ride Spring Picnic
Saturday, May 4, 2024

Bloom Ride Spring Picnic

1332 I St NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, US
Downtown

Franklin Park

Tickets range from $25-$75, depending on the route length, with discounts for WABA members, ride clubs, and families with kids! Email [email protected] for details.

About This Event

Join WABA for a leisurely ride as the flowers bloom and the air fills with the scents of spring!

On the 20 mile Petals and Pedals route, take a tour of 6 public gardens in DC and Northern Virginia, with a water and snack stop at Conte’s Bikes in Arlington.

On the 3 mile out-and-back Blossom Expedition, roll down to the Floral Library on the National Mall, stop to refuel and take photos before heading back.

Both routes start and end at Franklin Park in DC. Registration includes a picnic lunch, complete with sandwiches, chilled drinks, and delectable desserts to celebrate spring and biking in DC!

Neighborhood

