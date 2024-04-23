Bloom Ride Spring Picnic

Join WABA for a leisurely ride as the flowers bloom and the air fills with the scents of spring!

On the 20 mile Petals and Pedals route, take a tour of 6 public gardens in DC and Northern Virginia, with a water and snack stop at Conte’s Bikes in Arlington.

On the 3 mile out-and-back Blossom Expedition, roll down to the Floral Library on the National Mall, stop to refuel and take photos before heading back.

Both routes start and end at Franklin Park in DC. Registration includes a picnic lunch, complete with sandwiches, chilled drinks, and delectable desserts to celebrate spring and biking in DC!