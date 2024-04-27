Wednesday, June 26th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Rooftop Bingo at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
Join Events DC for a weekend filled with celebrations built on the idea that food brings us together. Featuring international performances, food, and crafts from around the world, International City Food Festival offers an opportunity to journey across the globe and celebrate diverse cultures within the heart of Washington, DC.
Take a journey around the world in the International City Festival’s Retail Village featuring crafts, and goods from one of our 30 vendors.
