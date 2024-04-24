Capitol Movement Project: “Homegrown”

Join us for a live performance of our biggest show of the year!

Capitol Movement Project is CMI’s annual concert: Titled “Homegrown”. This year CMP will be performed on the Fichlander Stage of Arena Stage. We celebrate artists who got their start in DC and continue to return to mentor and share their talents with the next generation of dancers and audiences alike. The majority of the new pieces are choreographed by CMI alumni dancers who dance professionally, locally and abroad.

The wide-ranging concert embraces multiple genres of art and dance, including hip hop, jazz, contemporary, modern and digital media.