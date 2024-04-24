Capitol Movement Project: “Homegrown”
Saturday, May 4, 2024

Capitol Movement Project: “Homegrown”

651 Maine Avenue, SW, Washington, District of Columbia 20024, US
The Wharf

Arena Stage

Please click the link below for ticket info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/capitol-movement-project-homegrown-tickets-873426360757?aff=oddtdtcreator

About This Event

Join us for a live performance of our biggest show of the year!

Capitol Movement Project is CMI’s annual concert: Titled “Homegrown”. This year CMP will be performed on the Fichlander Stage of Arena Stage. We celebrate artists who got their start in DC and continue to return to mentor and share their talents with the next generation of dancers and audiences alike. The majority of the new pieces are choreographed by CMI alumni dancers who dance professionally, locally and abroad.

The wide-ranging concert embraces multiple genres of art and dance, including hip hop, jazz, contemporary, modern and digital media.

Saturday, May 4, 2024 07:00 pm
Doors open at 06:30 pm

Arena Stage
