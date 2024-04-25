Play Unstoppable Festival
Monday, April 29, 2024

Play Unstoppable Festival

6563 Springfield Mall Suite 12004, Springfield, VA 22150
VA

LEGO Discovery Center

$26+

About This Event

Dive into a world of limitless imagination and adventure at LEGO Discovery Center! Get hands-on with activities like crafting Festival Animals and designing flowers for LEGO’s Flower Cart. Experience the new LEGO Friends 4D movie and hunt for colorful Play Unstoppable Minifigures in MINIWORLD Washington, D.C. Dance the day away at the Fun Festival, snap photos with playful props, and show off your unstoppable spirit!

Monday, April 29, 2024 10:00 am

LEGO Discovery Center
