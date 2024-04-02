Beyond Borders: Confronting the Harsh Realities of Immigration Detention and Deportation in the United States
Thursday, May 2, 2024

Beyond Borders: Confronting the Harsh Realities of Immigration Detention and Deportation in the United States

945 G St NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20001, US
Capital Hill

First Congregational United Church

Join us for a conversation between César Cuauhtémoc García Hernández, author of Migrating to Prisons and Welcome the Wretched: In Defense of the “Criminal Alien” and Adina Appelbaum, Program Director, Immigration Impact Lab.

Thursday, May 2, 2024 03:22 pm
Doors open at 06:00 pm

First Congregational United Church
