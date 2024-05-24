Memorial Day: The Roost

Join us at The Roost this Memorial Day for a special pop-up from Hi/Fi Tex-Mex BBQ! Chef Nathan Anda will be serving up signature dishes like brisket, chopped pork, and smoked turkey platters with sides including mac & cheese, cheesy grits, and fried plantains.

Enjoy exclusive Wild Turkey specials crafted by Spirit Director Nick Farrell, such as Hickory Smoked Wild Turkey Old Fashioneds, Wild Turkey flights, and bottled cocktails to-go.