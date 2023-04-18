Mars Arts D.C. Free Concert Series: The Jogo Project

The JoGo Project is a WAMMIE Award winning band from Washington, DC that fuses many styles of music, but with jazz harmonies and a driving go-go beat at its core. JoGo was founded by D.C. native and jazz saxophonist Elijah Jamal Balbed during a residency at Strathmore in 2014. Eight years later, The JoGo Project has become a mainstay in the D.C. music community and is dedicated to keeping D.C.’s go-go music alive while also exploring new sounds and repertoire.

This is an all ages event