Fort Totten Summer Concert Series: Justina Beth El

Friday, July 11, 2025

400 Galloway Street Northeast Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten / Takoma Park

Free

About This Event

Summer nights just got cooler. Join DC Fray and The Modern for our free concert series, happening Friday nights from May 30th to August 29th. Bring your own chair (or use one of ours) and sit back to enjoy live tunes, food options, beverages, vendors, games, and community vibes from 6 to 8 p.m. on the following Friday dates:

Band Lineup:

  • May 30th – The Joe Baione Vibraphone Experience
  • June 6th – The Lovejoy Group
  • June 13th – Pebble to Pearl
  • June 20th – Rook Richards
  • June 27th – Frank Viele
  • July 11th – Justina Beth El
  • July 18th – Hand Painted Swinger
  • July 25th – Rock Creek Kings
  • August 1st – Retropop (David Thong)
  • August 8th – Rook Richards
  • August 15th – Dandy
  • August 22nd – The Thrills
  • August 29th – La Unica

