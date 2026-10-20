Live Music with JMVS & Friends

About This Event

Come celebrate October’s Hunter’s Moon with a special night of live music, cocktails, and good company at Bar Charley, presented by Rabbit Records. Join us for this intimate evening featuring our talented local artists followed by drinks and music into the night. PAIGE GRYSKI -- 8:15 PM Paige Gryski is a DC-based singer-songwriter and frontwoman of indie rock band Tea Light. A writer before musician, her songs move between delicate folk and gritty rock, driven by vivid, personal lyrics. Paige will be performing with just vocals and guitars - the same way she started. JMVS with FOLEY O’BRIEN -- 9:15 PM Takoma Park-based artist, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer JMVS will be joined by longtime collaborator Foley O’Brien for an intimate performance featuring guitars, keys, and vocals. The set will draw from JMVS’s current catalog, preview unreleased songs from his upcoming EP Blue Ice, and include a few crowd-favorite covers. THE NIGHT Doors: 7:30 PM Music: 8:15 PM – around 11:00 PM Bar Charley remains open until 1:00 AM for anyone who wants to keep the night going.