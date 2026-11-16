A Table Prepared: Live in Washington, DC

About This Event

On December 3, Ashley Judd and Pastor Dan Scott will be hosting a special live recording of their new podcast, A Table Prepared, in Washington, DC. For more than 40 years, Ashley and Dan have talked about faith and family, culture and the questions they're still living with. They've shared sorrow and song, hardship and hope, and a good deal of laughter along the way. This December, they'll bring those conversations to a live audience, and they'd love for you to pull up a chair. And when they sing, you're welcome to sing with them.