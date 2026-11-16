A Table Prepared: Live in Washington, DC
Thursday, December 3, 2026

A Table Prepared: Live in Washington, DC

1509 16th St NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20036, US
Dupont Circle

Vital Voices

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

A Table Prepared — General Admission $35.00 Admission for one person to A Table Prepared: Live in Washington, DC, featuring Ashley Judd and Pastor Dan Scott. Thursday, December 3, 2026 Doors: 5:00 PM | Recording: 5:30 PM InMaat Forum for Leadership, Vital Voices Global Headquarters No physical ticket will be shipped. Please retain your order confirmation for check-in.

About This Event

On December 3, Ashley Judd and Pastor Dan Scott will be hosting a special live recording of their new podcast, A Table Prepared, in Washington, DC. For more than 40 years, Ashley and Dan have talked about faith and family, culture and the questions they're still living with. They've shared sorrow and song, hardship and hope, and a good deal of laughter along the way. This December, they'll bring those conversations to a live audience, and they'd love for you to pull up a chair. And when they sing, you're welcome to sing with them.

Tags

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, December 3, 2026 05:30 pm
Doors open at 05:00 pm

Location

Vital Voices
View Map