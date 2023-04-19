Homo Stanzas: A Spoken Word Extravaganza of Comedy + Poetry

This performance series showcases queer, trans, and non-binary spoken word artists. Hosts Regie Cabico and Casey Catherine Moore showcase: featured comedian KENNY ROOSTER and four outstanding poets who will compete in a super poetry slam.

Come join us for all the emotions, laughter, and queer community, and let’s toast to queer resilience and the power of words with a special Crazy Aunt Helen’s cocktail or mocktail.

Kenny Rooster is a DC-born queer comedian living in Baltimore, who has been performing at colleges, bars, comedy clubs, and house shows up and down the east coast. When Kenny isn’t cracking up crowds, you can find them doing drag as Dickolas Cage, hosting music bingo games, and aggressively chasing down cute dogs on the street whose owners clearly don’t want to be bothered. Credits include the Seattle International Comedy Competition, Magoobys Joke House, Stonewall, the Broadway Comedy Club, The Port Comedy Club, The Lou Room Comedy Club, and the DC Comedy Loft.