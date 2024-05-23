DC JazzFest at The Anthem

Member Price: Free Learn More

Join us for a night of pure GOLD as we celebrate 20 years of DC Jazz Festival in style! Featuring the incredible talents of Jacob Collier, Samara Joy, and D-Nice, this exclusive event on August 30th promises an unforgettable evening at The Anthem. Let’s toast to two decades of musical innovation, cultural enrichment, and community spirit in the heart of DC!

About Jacob Collier

Bursting onto the global music scene propelled by the viral success of his multi-frame, multi-instrumental YouTube covers, Collier captured the attention of Quincy Jones, who became his mentor. With Jones’s guidance, Collier released his debut album, “In My Room,” in 2016. This groundbreaking album, entirely recorded, produced, and performed by Collier himself, showcased his extraordinary musical talent, spanning from inventive renditions of the Flintstones theme in microtonal to soulful folk-influenced ballads. Embarking on a solo international tour, Collier revolutionized live performances by ingeniously incorporating 12 instruments, creating a captivating onstage recreation of the rich tapestry of “In My Room.”

About Samara Joy

A 3-time Grammy Award winner while still in her mid-20s, Samara Joy has been one of those rare artists whose trajectory is truly comet-like. Blessed with an opportunity to record her sophomore album for the Verve label, recorded home to such jazz vocal immortals as Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, and Sarah Vaughan, Samara Joy seized on the opportunity and delivered Linger Awhile. Raised in the church and doubtless influenced by gospel singing grandparents and a father who toured with gospel master Andrae Crouch, jazz has been part of her passion since singing in the jazz band at Fordham High School in Bronx, NY. While there she copped a Best Vocalist Award at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s annual Essentially Ellington competition. From there she enrolled in the jazz studies program at SUNY Purchase. Another of her jazz education mentors was the late pianist Barry Harris. When she won the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Competition in 2019 she served further notice. Her second recording, Linger Awhile, boasts not only her uncommon maturity and gifts in service to classic jazz songs – she put her improvisational art on full display, not only with her reading of Jon Hendricks’ vocalese lyrics to Thelonious Monk’s classic “Round Midnight,” but also with her easeful, old-soul twist on more vocalese as she sang lyrics based on bop legend Fats Navarro’s 1947 recording.

About D-Nice

Derrick “D-Nice” Jones, a Bronx native, embarked on a multi-decade music career that has taken him from his roots in Boogie Down Productions to international acclaim. Rising from the iconic 80s rap group, D-Nice achieved a Billboard number one single with his debut album “Call Me D-Nice.” Evolving alongside the hip-hop landscape, he honed his craft as a DJ in downtown clubs, blending old-school tracks with contemporary sounds. Now a fixture at global events, from Oscar® night galas to private parties hosted by Diddy, D-Nice’s dynamic performances have resonated worldwide, earning him residencies and accolades. Beyond music, he has developed a passion for photography, documenting his life and travels. Whether spinning for luminaries like Stevie Wonder or capturing candid moments with his camera, D-Nice continues to expand his creative endeavors through BrandNice agency, embodying positivity and innovation in his artistry.