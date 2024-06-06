Understory: Maggie Michael Summer Exhibition
Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Understory: Maggie Michael Summer Exhibition

1256 4th Street NE
NoMa
Maggie Michael’s summer exhibition, “Understory,” features recent and unseen paintings. From Milwaukee, WI, and a resident of Washington, DC, since 2000, Michael is a nationally recognized, award-winning painter and longtime member of Union Market District’s creative community. The 3,000-square-foot exhibition space, showcases a selection of Michael’s recent works, some of which were conceived and/or completed during a 6-week residency this year at the Joan Mitchell Center in New Orleans. Additional programming for the space will include artist talks and events that thoughtfully incorporate other people and partners in the Union Market neighborhood.

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 12:00 am

