Breakin’ Even Fest 2024 – DC Punk Rock
Friday, August 9, 2024

Breakin’ Even Fest 2024 – DC Punk Rock

1339 H St NE, Washington, District of Columbia 20002, US
Capital Hill Capitol Hill

Pie Shop DC

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$20 per night / $60 weekend pass, available at: www.breakinevenfest.com

About This Event

Breakin’ Even Fest is the premiere pop-punk music festival in DC.

Having consistently sold out since 2017, the event’s final year intends to go out with a bang! – 3 nights of music, massive nightly merch raffles, and who wouldn’t want a massive slice of sweet or savory pie to cap off their night?

Fri, Aug 9
MakeWar, The Iron Roses, Tired Radio, Endlings, Flowers for the Dead

Sat, Aug 10
The Dopamines, Worlds Scariest Police Chases, Over Our Eyes, Cherub Tree, Doll Baby

Sun, Aug 11
Brendan Kelly, Keep Flying, American Television, Heart & Lung, Truth or Dare

Tags

Live MusicLive performances

Neighborhood

,

Share with friends

Date

Friday, August 9, 2024 07:00 pm
Doors open at 07:00 pm

Location

Pie Shop DC
View Map