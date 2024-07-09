Breakin’ Even Fest 2024 – DC Punk Rock

Wednesday, August 14th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Breakin’ Even Fest is the premiere pop-punk music festival in DC.
Having consistently sold out since 2017, the event’s final year intends to go out with a bang! – 3 nights of music, massive nightly merch raffles, and who wouldn’t want a massive slice of sweet or savory pie to cap off their night?
Fri, Aug 9
MakeWar, The Iron Roses, Tired Radio, Endlings, Flowers for the Dead
Sat, Aug 10
The Dopamines, Worlds Scariest Police Chases, Over Our Eyes, Cherub Tree, Doll Baby
Sun, Aug 11
Brendan Kelly, Keep Flying, American Television, Heart & Lung, Truth or Dare
