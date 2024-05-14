Pebble to Pearl: Fridays at Fort Totten Free Concert Series

Friday, June 7th, 2024 @ 6:00:pm
DANDY: Fridays at Fort Totten Free Concert Series
The Modern at Art Place
Summer nights just got cooler. Join DC Fray and The Modern for the return of our free concert series, happening Friday nights from May through August at Fort Totten. Bring your own chair and sit back to enjoy live tunes, food trucks, family games and community vibes from 6 to 8 p.m. on the following dates.
LINEUP
