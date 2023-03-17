Patio season is approaching.

Hello Betty’s boat bar patio is docking up for a bustling summer. Join DC Fray, District Fray Magazine and Hello Betty as we kick off patio season with our inaugural Anchor Drop Party on Saturday, March 25 from 2–5 p.m. The first 100 guests will receive a keychain that allows the holder to sip on $3 draft beers anytime they dine at Hello Betty.

Don’t miss out as rounds are poured, music pumps and good vibes flow. Grab your family and friends, and welcome aboard!

As an exclusive District Fray member, you have access to free tickets that include:

Early entry to the party at 1:30 p.m.

A complimentary welcome cocktail

50% off Betty’s Crush cocktails throughout the event

Elevated city views of the Pike & Rose neighborhood

A live DJ set featuring local artist DJ B.A.B.S

A seasonal boat bar menu

Specialty cocktails

An interactive foghorn

Instagrammable photo area

Be sure to RSVP to this special day before it fills up!

Want in on the exclusive access, discounts and more? Become a District Fray member.