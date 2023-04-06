Community Submitted

Friday, April 14, 2023

GLOM, Modernkind and Day Aches at DC9

1940 9th St NW, Washington, District of Columbia 1121620001, US
Shaw // Logan Circle

DC 9 Nightclub

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$12-$15

About This Event

Hailing from across the southeast, Modernkind is a swing for the fences, long time coming, all-or-nothing project founded in 2019. Bridging the challenges of living across three cities (DC, Raleigh, Greenville), long time friends have succeeded in developing a sound that spans that distance. Modernkind creates an appealing blend of uplifting indie rock and lush, romantic electro-pop. Taking influence from acts like The Brook and the Bluff, The Band Camino, and The War on Drugs.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Friday, April 14, 2023 08:00 pm
Doors open at 07:30 pm

Location

DC 9 Nightclub
View Map