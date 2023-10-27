DIY Ultimate Candle Making Experience

About This Experience

Join us for the ultimate DIY candle making experience! In this workshop, you will learn the ins and outs of candle making. Our expert FSC Workshop Chandlers will work with you through the process. Enjoy fun interactive trivia games and answer any questions you may have! Discussion on various waxes and wicks as well as how and when to add fragrance for optimal end-product results. Optimal pouring temperatures and in-depth discussion on candle safety. This session includes an 8 oz vessel or have the option to upgrade. Customers can choose from over 20 custom seasonal fragrances.

Things To Keep In Mind

– $45 covers the entire pouring process and 8 oz glass vessel. Customers do have the option to upgrade for an additional charge.

– Customers are welcome to bring their own bottle of seltzers and wine only.

– Candles will be ready to take home by the end of your candle making experience.

– Online booking is required, See the above calendar for current availability.

– Age requirements: because our candle-pouring workshops include handling hot wax and fragrance oils, children must be 5 years and older to participate. Anyone under 14 must have a guardian present to sign their waiver. Children under 5 are not permitted in the workshop space.