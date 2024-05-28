Bethesda’s Outdoor Movies

The Bethesda Urban Partnership will present the 20th annual Bethesda Outdoor Movies: Stars on the Avenue on July 26, August 2 and August 9, 2024. Three evenings of major motion pictures in various genres will be showcased, including new releases, a classic romantic comedy, and an action fan favorite. Admission is FREE, and show times will begin at 9 pm at the corner of Norfolk and Auburn Avenues in Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle.

Schedule

Friday, July 26 – Men in Black

Friday, August 2 – Battle of the Sexes

Friday, August 9 – Sister Act

Residents and visitors are encouraged to arrive early and bring their own lawn chairs. A limited number of chairs will also be provided. Woodmont Triangle is home to numerous restaurants, ice cream, and coffee shops, and attendees are invited to enjoy dinner or a snack before the 9pm movie start. Parking is available in the Auburn Avenue garage adjacent to the event site.

For more information, please call 301/215-6660 or visit www.bethesda.org.