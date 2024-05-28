Bethesda’s Outdoor Movies
Friday, July 26, 2024

Bethesda’s Outdoor Movies

8100 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda, Maryland 20814, US
Bethesda MD

Woodmont Triangle

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Admission is FREE

About This Event

The Bethesda Urban Partnership will present the 20th annual Bethesda Outdoor Movies: Stars on the Avenue on July 26, August 2 and August 9, 2024. Three evenings of major motion pictures in various genres will be showcased, including new releases, a classic romantic comedy, and an action fan favorite. Admission is FREE, and show times will begin at 9 pm at the corner of Norfolk and Auburn Avenues in Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle.

Schedule
Friday, July 26 – Men in Black
Friday, August 2 – Battle of the Sexes
Friday, August 9 – Sister Act

Residents and visitors are encouraged to arrive early and bring their own lawn chairs. A limited number of chairs will also be provided. Woodmont Triangle is home to numerous restaurants, ice cream, and coffee shops, and attendees are invited to enjoy dinner or a snack before the 9pm movie start. Parking is available in the Auburn Avenue garage adjacent to the event site.

For more information, please call 301/215-6660 or visit www.bethesda.org.

Tags

Movies

Interests

Neighborhood

,

Share with friends

Date

Friday, July 26, 2024 09:00 pm

Location

Woodmont Triangle
View Map