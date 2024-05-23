DC JazzFest at The Wharf

Member Price: Free Learn More

Get ready to groove! 🎷🎶 Tickets are now available for the electrifying 20th Anniversary DC JazzFest – don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of jazz in the heart of the nation’s capital this Labor Day Weekend!

About Emmet Cohen Trio Feat. Houston Person

Emmet Cohen Trio featuring Houston Person: Born in 1990, pianist Emmet Cohen has come to exemplify the younger jazz artist with an old soul. That spirit shows up not only in his soulfully swinging pianistics, but also in his open embrace of collaborations across jazz perspectives, but most notably at the senior level of jazz mastery. His ongoing Master Legacy Series has found Emmet partnering with senior masters, the latest of whom is the poetic and rich tenor saxophone tone of 89-year old Houston Person, his collaborator on Volume 5 of Cohen’s rich Master Legacy Series, who will join the pianist’s trio on the DC JazzFest stage.

About Cimafunk

Cimafunk is Afro-Cuban vocalist-bandleader Erik Alejandro Iglesias Rodriguez. The Cuban musician is known for mixing funk and hip hop with Caribbean and Afro-Caribbean music in an explosive mix that threatens to blow the roof off whatever venue Cimafunk inhabits. While pursuing medical school in his hometown of Pinar del Rio, the siren call of music became too strong to resist and Cimafunk was born. The New Yorker magazine has since likened him to an Afro-Cuban descendant of the James Brown tradition. In Fall 2021 Cimafunk released the album El Alimento, subsequently nominated as Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The recording featured guest appearances by among others, space-funk legend George Clinton, as well as Lupe Fiasco, and CeeLo Green.