Major League Pickleball is Coming to DC!: June 13-16

200 Stoddert Pl SE, Washington, DC 20019
$40+

About This Event

Get ready, D.C.! Major League Pickleball is coming to town from June 13-16 at WTEF SE.

Follow the D.C. Pickleball Team on Instagram @dcpickleballteam by June 9 to be automatically entered to win a VIP Ticket Package!

Plus, enjoy a 20% discount on tickets with the DC Fray code MLPDC20FRAY. Don’t miss out on this exciting event and your chance to win big!

Neighborhood

Date

Thursday, June 13, 2024 10:00 am

Location

Washington Tennis & Education Foundation
