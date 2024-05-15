Major League Pickleball is Coming to DC!

Get ready, D.C.! Major League Pickleball is coming to town from June 13-16 at WTEF SE.

Follow the D.C. Pickleball Team on Instagram @dcpickleballteam by June 9 to be automatically entered to win a VIP Ticket Package!

Plus, enjoy a 20% discount on tickets with the DC Fray code MLPDC20FRAY. Don’t miss out on this exciting event and your chance to win big!