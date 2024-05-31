DC Polo Society: Bridgerton Edition

Member Price: Buy one GA, get one free Learn More

Calling all lords, ladies, and theydies to join us for the last weekend of the spring season at this DC Polo Society event fit for a queen. Don your fanciest modiste-approved garb and take to the countryside for this Bridgerton-themed soiree at the Congressional Polo Club on Sunday, June 16 starting at 2 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy all that high society has to offer, including:

Two rounds of polo featuring professional polo players

The time-honored tradition of stomping of the divots

Aubrey Hall-inspired yard games

Cocktails to quench your tea-time thirst

Food truck finger foods

Sideline activities like best dressed + most regal contests

Photo opps to capture the day

And more!

Dearest gentle Fray-ers, this is your invitation to join us for the event of the season. Be the talk of the town and join us for a Sunday funday like no other! Get your tickets now, and we’ll see you field-side.

Want to attend for free? Become a VIP Fraylife member for just $14/month and snag two for the price of one tickets to this event. Plus, members get unlimited digital content, social sport league discounts, and exclusive offers like free and discounted tickets delivered to their inbox.