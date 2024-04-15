Last Day to Register for Summer Social Sport Leagues

Wednesday, May 1st, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Rooftop Bingo at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
Last call for DC Fray summer leagues!
Want to catch some (F)rays with us this season? Now’s your chance. Sign up by midnight tonight to join the fun with your choice of basketball, pickleball, cornhole, volleyball, softball, skeeball, bocce, flag football + more! No matter your skill level, we have a league that’s right for you.
Three ways to register:
Contact: DC Fray, [email protected]
