Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Last Day to Register for Summer Social Sport Leagues

Last call for DC Fray summer leagues!

 

Want to catch some (F)rays with us this season? Now’s your chance. Sign up by midnight tonight to join the fun with your choice of basketball, pickleball, cornhole, volleyball, softball, skeeball, bocce, flag football + more! No matter your skill level, we have a league that’s right for you. 

 

Three ways to register: 

  • As an individual: we’ll hook you up with a team
  • As a group: We’ll combine your group with other to form a team
  • As a team: Create a team and your friends can register to join it

 

Contact: DC Fray, [email protected]

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 12:00 am

