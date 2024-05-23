DC JazzFest at The Wharf

Member Price: Free Learn More

Get ready to groove! 🎷🎶 Tickets are now available for the electrifying 20th Anniversary DC JazzFest – don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of jazz in the heart of the nation’s capital this Labor Day Weekend!

About Chuck Brown Band

Guitarist, bandleader and singer Chuck Brown was a certified Washington, DC legend. Fluent in funk, swing, jazz, blues and blessed with a vocal command that also sampled liberally from the Great American Songbook, Brown – who joined the ancestors in 2012 at 75 – was most noted as a pioneer of the distinctly DC rhythmic tradition known as Go-Go, a subgenre of funk music with an emphasis on specific rhythmic patterns and live audience call & response, delivered by his band The Soul Searchers. The Chuck Brown Band explosively carries on the Chuck Brown and The Soul Searchers go-go tradition across a similarly ambitious range of styles as exemplified by the Godfather of Go-Go.