DC JazzFest at The Wharf

Friday, August 9th, 2024 @ 6:00:pm
Marvillous Beats: Fridays at Fort Totten Free Concert Series
The Modern at Art Place
The WharfMore details
Get ready to groove! 🎷🎶 Tickets are now available for the electrifying 20th Anniversary DC JazzFest – don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of jazz in the heart of the nation’s capital this Labor Day Weekend!
Guitarist, bandleader and singer Chuck Brown was a certified Washington, DC legend. Fluent in funk, swing, jazz, blues and blessed with a vocal command that also sampled liberally from the Great American Songbook, Brown – who joined the ancestors in 2012 at 75 – was most noted as a pioneer of the distinctly DC rhythmic tradition known as Go-Go, a subgenre of funk music with an emphasis on specific rhythmic patterns and live audience call & response, delivered by his band The Soul Searchers. The Chuck Brown Band explosively carries on the Chuck Brown and The Soul Searchers go-go tradition across a similarly ambitious range of styles as exemplified by the Godfather of Go-Go.
NeighborhoodThe Wharf
