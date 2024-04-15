Cinco de Mayo: Singles Spades Tournament & Mixer
Sunday, May 5, 2024

Cinco de Mayo: Singles Spades Tournament & Mixer

801 E St NW, Washington, DC, District of Columbia 20004, US
Downtown

Penn Social

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Players ticket - Pairs Players ticket - Singles Novice ticket General admission ticket

About This Event

Calling all single hearts to join us for an unforgettable evening of strategy, competition, and maybe even a spark of romance at the “Singles’ Spades Showdown”! Grab your wingman or wingwoman, bring your A-game, and get ready to mingle while showcasing your spades skills in this thrilling tournament designed exclusively for singles.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a novice, this event is all about having fun and connecting over a shared love for the game. Compete for exciting prizes! We’ve got treats and rewards for both card-playing prowess and the most engaging personalities.

Hosted by CarpeDM, DC’s fasted growing dating community for accomplished Black singles.

Tags

Puzzles and Games

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, May 5, 2024 03:00 pm

Location

Penn Social
View Map