Cinco de Mayo: Singles Spades Tournament & Mixer

Calling all single hearts to join us for an unforgettable evening of strategy, competition, and maybe even a spark of romance at the “Singles’ Spades Showdown”! Grab your wingman or wingwoman, bring your A-game, and get ready to mingle while showcasing your spades skills in this thrilling tournament designed exclusively for singles.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a novice, this event is all about having fun and connecting over a shared love for the game. Compete for exciting prizes! We’ve got treats and rewards for both card-playing prowess and the most engaging personalities.

Hosted by CarpeDM, DC’s fasted growing dating community for accomplished Black singles.