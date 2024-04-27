International City Food Festival

Popular

Saturday, May 4, 2024

International City Food Festival: Gather by Events DC

1850 K St NW, Washington, DC 20006
Downtown

The Square

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free admission

About This Event

Join Events DC for a weekend filled with celebrations built on the idea that food brings us together. Featuring international performances, food, and crafts from around the world, International City Food Festival offers an opportunity to journey across the globe and celebrate diverse cultures within the heart of Washington, DC.

Take a journey around the world in the International City Festival’s Retail Village featuring crafts, and goods from one of our 30 vendors.

Tags

EventsPerforming artsOutdoor ActivitiesFood + Drink

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, May 4, 2024 10:00 am

Location

The Square
View Map