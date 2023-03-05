Cherry Blossom Inspired Afternoon Tea Service

Enjoy a refined and renewing experience with our signature Cherry Blossom Inspired Afternoon Tea overlooking the Garden Terrace, with culinary delights curated by guest Celebrity Pastry Chef Lasheeda Perry. Featuring a glass of celebratory bubbles, homemade scones, tea sandwiches, and pastries served with a selection of premium loose-leaf teas. This spring, guests will have the option to enjoy Tea Service in The Lounge, from the comfort of their rooms/suites or to-go with our new signature carryout Afternoon Tea (available with picnic baskets and blankets upon request).

Seatings available daily at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. from Friday, March 24th – Sunday, April 16th.