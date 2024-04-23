7th Annual DC Chocolate Festival

The DC Chocolate Festival is a celebration of artisan and fine chocolate from the Mid-Atlantic and beyond! This event brings together over 30 chocolate vendors and thousands of chocolate lovers for a day of tasting, talking and learning.

The DC Chocolate Festival started with a love for artisan chocolate & a desire to educate chocolate lovers about the complexity & beauty of chocolate while supporting the people and businesses behind artisan chocolate.

Tickets holders get access to the main exhibit room as well as classes and lectures. Meet makers, taste chocolate & take home your favorites.

The event is taking place at The Maison Française at the Embassy of France in Washington, DC. The light-filled gallery is the perfect place to host chocolate vendors from around the world, and auditorium and classroom space ensures plenty of space for chocolate learning and exploring.