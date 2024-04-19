The 7th DC Chocolate Festival (2024)

April 27th is the 7th annual DC Chocolate Festival! Please join us for a day of chocolate education and enjoyment at La Maison Française at the Embassy of France in Washington DC!

Our partnership with the La Maison Française allows us to use their gorgeous light-filled event venue and offer delicious chocolate sampling and education opportunities!

This event seeks to bring together both chocolate makers and chocolate enthusiasts for a day of tastings, educational micro workshops. The DC Chocolate Festival features incredible chocolate confections, treats, beverages, and craft chocolate bars from across the local area and the world!

Please visit the festival website at www.dcchocolatefestival.com for event details. New vendors and workshops will continue to be added throughout March/April!