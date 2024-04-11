DC Potter Crawl 2024

We solemnly swear that we are up to no good! Calling all Muggles, Wizards, Squibs and Elves! Grab your cloaks, brooms, owls and wands, and get ready for the Wizarding bar event of the year! We’re casting a spell on the best bars in Dupont Circle, so come celebrate the wonderful world of magic and wizardry on Saturday, April 27th!

When: 2PM – 10PM, Saturday, April 27th, 2024

What You Get: A refillable magical Potter mug, party favors, access to some of Dupont Circle’s best bars, raffle entry for great prizes and free pictures of the event!

Enjoy:

$3 Bud Lights

$4 Rail Drinks

$4 “Butterbeer” Shots

Free raffles and event pictures

Dress Code: Costumes encouraged, there will be magical prizes for the best dressed Wizards, Elves, and magical creatures!

You must be 21 years or older to participate. Please drink responsibly.