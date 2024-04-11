DC Potter Crawl 2024
Saturday, April 27, 2024

DC Potter Crawl 2024

Connecticut Ave NW Washington, DC, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Dupont Circle

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$20

About This Event

We solemnly swear that we are up to no good! Calling all Muggles, Wizards, Squibs and Elves! Grab your cloaks, brooms, owls and wands, and get ready for the Wizarding bar event of the year! We’re casting a spell on the best bars in Dupont Circle, so come celebrate the wonderful world of magic and wizardry on Saturday, April 27th!

When: 2PM – 10PM, Saturday, April 27th, 2024

What You Get: A refillable magical Potter mug, party favors, access to some of Dupont Circle’s best bars, raffle entry for great prizes and free pictures of the event!

Enjoy:

  • $3 Bud Lights
  • $4 Rail Drinks
  • $4 “Butterbeer” Shots
  • Free raffles and event pictures

Dress Code: Costumes encouraged, there will be magical prizes for the best dressed Wizards, Elves, and magical creatures!

You must be 21 years or older to participate. Please drink responsibly.

Tags

Food + Drink

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, April 27, 2024 02:00 pm

Location

Dupont Circle
View Map