Calling Home, Across Geographies & Generations: DC Film Screening

About This Event

What makes home "home" — even if you're far away from it? Join Video Consortium, the media industry’s leading global community dedicated to nonfiction video, and Al Jazeera English for the launch of “Calling Home, Across Geographies & Generations,” a three-city screening series kicking off in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at the Miracle Theatre. Doors open at 6:15 pm for complimentary Duccini’s pizza and mingling. Stick around after the screening for a Q&A with the filmmakers! Screening Program: Placekeepers, directed by VC member Robert Hope This Land, directed by VC member Mike Bradley Return to Palestine, directed by Sawsan Qaoud From a remote Georgian community isolated by winter for 7 months a year, to a Mohawk community reclaiming its traditional culture, to a computer engineer helping Palestinians reconnect with their ancestral heritage, these powerful true stories explore the many meanings of home.