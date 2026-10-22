Standup Comedy Show Starring Jim Bryan (Amazon Prime)

About This Event

Friday, October 30, 2026 8pm (Doors open at 7) Crystal City Sports Pub - 3rd Floor Lounge Arlington, VA Come early for full Dinner and Drink Service Headliner: Jim Bryan Jim Bryan is a stand-up comedian whose comedy has been featured on Amazon Prime Video. Since taking the stage in 2002, he has performed for audiences across the country while building a reputation for relatable storytelling, quick wit, and an everyman perspective on family, work, and life. Jim is also the founder of Church of Satire Comedy Club, where he has produced hundreds of live comedy events and helped showcase performers from across the nation. His unique blend of experience on and off the stage makes for a comedy style that is both genuine and consistently funny. Feature: Kim Villamera Kim is an up and coming DMV comedian. She has performed at venues such as the Coalition Theater, the Virginia Beach and Richmond Funny bone, and Union Stage. She has opened/ hosted for Hannah Brener, Mark Curry, Aida Rodriguez, Stephen Ho, Jiaoying Summers, Katie Boyle, Nate Jackson, Jeff Arcuri, Emma Willmann, Zainab Johnson, and Jackie Kashian. Born in the Philippines and home grown in Richmond, her comedic style of storytelling is rich with social awkwardness and truly a testament of the human experience. Greg Billet: Greg received far too much attention as a child and now receives very little. Greg fills this void by telling jokes to people. The void is big, and the jokes are funny, so Greg performs a lot at bars and comedy clubs and anywhere that serves booze really.