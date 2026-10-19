About This Event

Who gets remembered—and whose stories disappear? Discover the extraordinary life of Odessa Madre, a bold, queer Black woman who built a gambling empire and became one of Washington’s wealthiest women in the 1950s. Join Emmy Award-winning journalist and filmmaker Robin Hamilton for Hidden in Plain Sight: The Story of Odessa Madre, featuring a screening of her acclaimed, 22-minute documentary, Odessa’s Reign. Following the film, Hamilton will lead a lively panel conversation with historians and writers about Black and LGBTQIA+ history, power, identity, and the stories too often left out of Washington’s history. Presented during LGBTQIA+ History Month, this special evening invites you to discover a different side of DC—and consider whose stories deserve a place in our collective memory. Join us Friday, October 30, at Busboys and Poets, 14th & V. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $23, including tax. Scan the QR code to reserve your seat today.