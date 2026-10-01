Veterans Day Film Screening & Filmmaker Panel at the U.S. Navy Memorial

About This Event

This Veterans Day, join the United States Navy Memorial for an afternoon honoring the men and women who have served our nation. 1:00 PM: Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony. The ceremony takes place on the Memorial's Granite Sea. Veterans, active-duty service members, military families and members of the public come together to recognize the service and sacrifice of all who have worn the uniform, with remarks from distinguished guests, military honors and the laying of commemorative wreaths. You can attend in person without registering, or watch the livestream online. 2:00 PM: Free screening of Flag Day. Following the ceremony, the program continues inside the Arleigh and Roberta Burke Theatre with Flag Day, a documentary by Andrew Shea and Melissa Shea. The film is set in Three Oaks, Michigan, home to the nation's largest Flag Day parade. It follows the veterans, American Legion members, families and volunteers who bring the town's annual tribute to life, and asks what still binds Americans together. Vice Admiral John B. Nowell Jr., USN (Ret.) will open the screening. Afterward, Navy veteran Albert Brayboy Jr., whose family's service is at the heart of the film, will join the filmmakers for a panel and audience Q&A. Wednesday, November 11, 2026 U.S. Navy Memorial, 701 Pennsylvania Ave NW (Metro: Archives–Navy Memorial–Penn Quarter) Free and open to the public. Register for the screening at navymemorial.swoogo.com/FlagDayFilm