About This Event

Join the Byzantio Center for Greek Dance and Cultural Arts for our very first Social Club, an evening dedicated to Greek music, movement, and community. $15 paid at the door, but sign up to reserve your spot! Whether you're a complete beginner, dance regularly, or just want a fun way to spend your Sunday, you're invited to join the dance circle. No experience needed, just bring your energy! Afterward, we'll head to Two Chefs across the street for drinks and dinner. Join us!