About This Event

Friday, November 27, 2026 8pm (Doors open at 7) Crystal City Sports Pub - 3rd Floor Lounge Arlington, VA Come early for full Dinner and Drink Service Headliner: Dewayne White Dewayne is one of the fastest-rising voices in stand-up comedy. A Washington, D.C.-based comedian and combat-wounded Army veteran, Dewayne brings a unique perspective shaped by 23 years of military service, marriage, and life as a father. Known as the “Lovable Angry Guy,” his sharp observations, high-energy storytelling, and no-holds-barred honesty connect with audiences from all walks of life. Whether he’s breaking down the realities of family life, relationships, or his experiences in the military, Dewayne delivers big laughs with authenticity and heart. He has shared the stage with comedians including Josh Blue, Mark Normand, and Derrick Stroup, and has performed at premier venues such as The Comedy & Magic Club, The Laugh Factory, Funny Bone Comedy Clubs, and Carolines on Broadway. A regular headliner for Don’t Tell Comedy and the Pub & Grub Tour, Dewayne also tours internationally with Armed Forces Entertainment and teaches standup comedy to veterans and family members as part of Armed Services Arts Partnership. His debut comedy special, “A Boy Named Shannon,” is streaming now on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Spotify, and other major platforms. Featuring: Casey James Salengo Casey is a NYC-based comedian who’s been featured on Comedy Central Presents, Jimmy Kimmel Live, This Week at the Cellar, and HBO’s Pause with Sam Jay. He performs at clubs, bars, road houses, carnival tents, erotic book stores, novelty keychain distributors, and any other venue that will have him all across the country. His debut album “Wild Country Phoenix,” and his Comedy Central web series “Casey Tries His Best,” are available wherever you get that kind of thing. He’s a large affable boy who is easily spooked, so approach with caution. Courtney Maginnis: Courtney is a comedian and actress based in NYC. She performs standup all over the country and has been a part of the Brooklyn Comedy Festival, NY Comedy Festival, Underground Comedy Festival, Red Clay Comedy Festival and more. Courtney has been featured in sketches for Comedy Central, College Humor, as well as starred in the short film, "The Comedian's Wife" which was an Official Selection for the Big Apple Film Festival. She has been featured for a story on NPR's Studio 360 as well as appeared on shows for Sirius XM. She is one of the stars of the popular web series NFL Fan Therapy and recently was on an episode of HBO’s Game Theory with Bomani Jones.