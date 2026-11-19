$120 per person - All Inclusive!
Your ticket includes the full 3-hour hands-on cooking experience, professional chef guidance, all fresh ingredients, use of our fully equipped kitchen, and the delicious Italian dinner you'll prepare and enjoy together.
All fees are included — no hidden charges!
About This Event
Looking for a fun new night out in Washington, DC? Let's cook!
Selfup Cooking Classes has just opened in Penn Quarter, bringing its popular hands-on cooking experiences to the heart of DC!
Already established in Boston and New York City, Selfup has earned Tripadvisor's Choice Award, recognizing it among the Top 10% of Things to Do Worldwide.
Join us for an interactive, chef-led Italian cooking experience where you'll prepare a complete Italian dinner from scratch!
**On the menu:**
- Fresh Green Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Hand-Stretched Mozzarella
- Homemade Ricotta Ravioli
- Fresh Fettuccine with Marinara or Pesto Sauce
- Chicken Marsala
- Classic Tiramisu
After cooking together, sit down and enjoy the delicious dinner you've created!
No previous cooking experience needed. Whether you're planning a date night, getting together with friends, or simply looking for something different to do in DC, this is a fun way to cook, connect, and enjoy an evening out.
Be among the first to experience Selfup in Washington, DC!
Book your Italian Dinner Cooking Experience:
https://washingtondc.selfup.com/products/italian-dinner-with-tiramisu-finale-in-washington
Check out our other cooking classes and experiences in DC!
https://washingtondc.selfup.com/