About This Event

Looking for a fun new night out in Washington, DC? Let's cook! Selfup Cooking Classes has just opened in Penn Quarter, bringing its popular hands-on cooking experiences to the heart of DC! Already established in Boston and New York City, Selfup has earned Tripadvisor's Choice Award, recognizing it among the Top 10% of Things to Do Worldwide. Join us for an interactive, chef-led Italian cooking experience where you'll prepare a complete Italian dinner from scratch! **On the menu:** - Fresh Green Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette - Hand-Stretched Mozzarella - Homemade Ricotta Ravioli - Fresh Fettuccine with Marinara or Pesto Sauce - Chicken Marsala - Classic Tiramisu After cooking together, sit down and enjoy the delicious dinner you've created! No previous cooking experience needed. Whether you're planning a date night, getting together with friends, or simply looking for something different to do in DC, this is a fun way to cook, connect, and enjoy an evening out. Be among the first to experience Selfup in Washington, DC! Book your Italian Dinner Cooking Experience: https://washingtondc.selfup.com/products/italian-dinner-with-tiramisu-finale-in-washington Check out our other cooking classes and experiences in DC! https://washingtondc.selfup.com/