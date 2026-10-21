Awesome Con 2027

About This Event

Gather the family for this spectacular celebration of your favorite movies, TV shows, books, comics, and more! Awesome Con is an action-packed weekend for fun-seekers of all ages happening April 23-25 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC! Meet your favorite celebrities and artists, watch live discussions, participate in games, workshops, and activities, dress up or witness jaw-dropping cosplay, and—of course—shop 'til you drop! Other features include hands-on video game and tabletop gaming areas, Awesome Con Jr. for our littlest fans, and Science Fair, where science meets science fiction!