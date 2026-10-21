Awesome Con 2027
Friday, April 23, 2027

Awesome Con 2027

801 Allen Y. Lew Pl NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20001, US

Walter E. Washington Convention Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Tickets are available now! Purchase before February 26th to opt in for shipping, or before March 26th to avoid late pricing!

About This Event

Gather the family for this spectacular celebration of your favorite movies, TV shows, books, comics, and more! Awesome Con is an action-packed weekend for fun-seekers of all ages happening April 23-25 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC! Meet your favorite celebrities and artists, watch live discussions, participate in games, workshops, and activities, dress up or witness jaw-dropping cosplay, and—of course—shop 'til you drop! Other features include hands-on video game and tabletop gaming areas, Awesome Con Jr. for our littlest fans, and Science Fair, where science meets science fiction!

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Friday, April 23, 2027 01:00 pm
Doors open at 11:00 am

Location

Walter E. Washington Convention Center
View Map