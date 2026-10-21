Awesome Con 2027

Tickets are available now! Purchase before February 26th to opt in for shipping, or before March 26th to avoid late pricing!
About This Event
Gather the family for this spectacular celebration of your favorite movies, TV shows, books, comics, and more!
Awesome Con is an action-packed weekend for fun-seekers of all ages happening April 23-25 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC! Meet your favorite celebrities and artists, watch live discussions, participate in games, workshops, and activities, dress up or witness jaw-dropping cosplay, and—of course—shop 'til you drop!
Other features include hands-on video game and tabletop gaming areas, Awesome Con Jr. for our littlest fans, and Science Fair, where science meets science fiction!