Barks and Brews Pub Crawl

Join us for a dog friendly crawl up the Metropolitan Branch Trail to support our park and local DC breweries! Your $20 suggested donation comes with your very own Kingsman Bark koozie, pup cup(s) for your pooch, and light snacks for you. Every donation helps us keep our park clean and safe for our furry best friends!

Both breweries have graciously offered 10% of proceeds to go towards our park fundraising efforts! Just let them know you are with the Kingsman Bark Dog Crawl whenever you make any purchases!