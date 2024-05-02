Barks and Brews Pub Crawl
Saturday, May 18, 2024

Barks and Brews Pub Crawl

227 Harry Thomas Way Northeast Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Alethia Tanner Park

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$20 suggested donation

About This Event

Join us for a dog friendly crawl up the Metropolitan Branch Trail to support our park and local DC breweries! Your $20 suggested donation comes with your very own Kingsman Bark koozie, pup cup(s) for your pooch, and light snacks for you. Every donation helps us keep our park clean and safe for our furry best friends!

Both breweries have graciously offered 10% of proceeds to go towards our park fundraising efforts! Just let them know you are with the Kingsman Bark Dog Crawl whenever you make any purchases!

Tags

Food + DrinkPets

Interests

,

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, May 18, 2024 11:00 am

Location

Alethia Tanner Park
View Map