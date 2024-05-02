2024 Fiesta Asia Street Fair
Saturday, May 18, 2024

400 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20001
Free

About This Event

CELEBRATE ASIAN HERITAGE WITH US!

The National Asian Heritage festival Signature Event – Fiesta Asia Street Fair is happening in 2024! In our 19th year, Fiesta Asia Street Fair is the longest running, most inclusive & the largest FREE Pan-Asian Festival in the Washington DC Metropolitan area.

Fiesta Asia Street Fair features over 1000 performers + artisans + entrepreneurs + food vendors + organizations on multiple stages representing more than 20 cultures for 8 consecutive hours to create the festivities that are enjoyed by thousands of visitors. It is truly an amalgamation of the diverse Asian cultures and heritage!

There will be live performances by musicians, vocalists, dancer, martial artists, diverse array of Pan-Asian cuisine, exciting shopping bazaar, kids friendly interactive activities, incredible talent competition, lively cultural parade, pulsating street dancing, unique exhibits of traditional and contemporary Asian crafts & more!

 

Saturday, May 18, 2024 11:00 am

