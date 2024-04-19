Sensoria Show

The Sensoria production intends to activate the audience’s senses. Meaning where thought and feeling live together, Sensoria is an artistic experience created by Dr. Renaissance in 2018. Sensoria productions first intend to activate the audience’s sense of hearing and sight and even taste, and simultaneously intend to activate an individual’s deeper senses…the sense of self (awareness/worth), self of others (empathy), and the sense of peace, never to be confused with quiet.

The night opens with a gallery of visual artists with a sprinkling of performances. We are happy to announce that a few of the curated artists will be students, who are sponsored participants! Culinary artists are also included in the gallery and a demonstration/tasting is provided for VIP guests. After the gallery, the night shifts into the theatre where New Renaissance Arts and Company takes the stage for the musical stage play. “Drowning, A Sensoria Story.”

This Sensoria Story settles in on grief…is it a beautiful reminder that love once and still exists? Or a painful companion that leads to the depths of isolation? Inspired by real events, “Drowning…A Sensoria Story,” explores the intersection of love and loss. Join this collective of artists for a multi-sensory experience blending dance, acting, comedy, spoken word, live music, and live painting to connect the audiences’ experiences with the hope that grief becomes something we live with and not run from.