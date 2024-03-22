ASAS DC Presents: “Play with a Purpose” – A Field Day Fundraiser!
Wednesday, May 15, 2024

ASAS DC Presents: “Play with a Purpose” – A Field Day Fundraiser!

514 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
Brentwood Edgewood

Kraken Kourts & Skates

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$75 for individual (spectators or participants), $140 for couples, $15 for children under 12 years old

About This Event

Get ready for a fun-filled day of games and philanthropy! ASAS DC is bringing you “Play with a Purpose,” a field day fundraiser that will ensure excitement for the whole family. Bring your A-game for a day packed with raffle prizes, exciting games like cornhole, Connect 4, Jenga, and pickleball, live DJ & entertainment, delicious food & drinks from an onsite beer garden, plus enjoy a complimentary drink with your ticket! 

Register as a spectator, participant, or couple and join us for a day of fun for a great cause!

Tags

EventsLive Music

Interests

,

Neighborhood

,

Share with friends

Date

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 05:00 pm

Location

Kraken Kourts & Skates
View Map