ASAS DC Presents: “Play with a Purpose” – A Field Day Fundraiser!

Get ready for a fun-filled day of games and philanthropy! ASAS DC is bringing you “Play with a Purpose,” a field day fundraiser that will ensure excitement for the whole family. Bring your A-game for a day packed with raffle prizes, exciting games like cornhole, Connect 4, Jenga, and pickleball, live DJ & entertainment, delicious food & drinks from an onsite beer garden, plus enjoy a complimentary drink with your ticket!

Register as a spectator, participant, or couple and join us for a day of fun for a great cause!