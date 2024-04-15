Last Day for Early Bird Registration for Summer Social Sport Leagues

Wednesday, October 9th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Rooftop Bingo at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
Official Fray Event
Today is the last day to receive an exclusive discount on DC Fray summer league registration!
Catch some (F)rays and get the best price of the season when you register before midnight for your favorite sports, including basketball, pickleball, cornhole, volleyball, bocce, softball, skeeball, flag football + more! All skill levels are welcome.
Three ways to register:
Contact: DC Fray, [email protected]
InterestsFray events, Outdoor Activities, Social Sports
NeighborhoodVirtual
Share with friends