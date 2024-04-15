Last Day for Early Bird Registration for Summer Social Sport Leagues

Official Fray Event

Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Last Day for Early Bird Registration for Summer Social Sport Leagues

Virtual
More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

Today is the last day to receive an exclusive discount on DC Fray summer league registration!

 

Catch some (F)rays and get the best price of the season when you register before midnight for your favorite sports, including basketball, pickleball, cornhole, volleyball, bocce, softball, skeeball, flag football + more! All skill levels are welcome

 

Three ways to register: 

  • As an individual: we’ll hook you up with a team
  • As a group: We’ll combine your group with other to form a team
  • As a team: Create a team and your friends can register to join it

 

Contact: DC Fray, [email protected]

Tags

Fray eventsOutdoor ActivitiesSocial Sports

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 12:00 am

Location