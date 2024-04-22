NoMa Farmers Market at Third Street

The NoMa Farmers Market is growing and relocating to the Third Street between M and N Streets NE. Opening day is Thursday, May 2, 2024. Make plans to join the NoMa BID every Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. from May through October for “Thursdays on Third.” Weekly visitors to the market can look forward to live music, ample seating along the street, special giveaways, and an exciting mix of new and returning local vendors offering a range of sought-after items, including fresh seasonal produce, farm-raised meats, delicious ready-to-eat meals, specialty pet products, and yummy sweet treats and hand-crafted products.