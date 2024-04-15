Early Bird Registration Begins for Summer Social Sport Leagues

Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Catch some (F)rays with DC Fray summer leagues! 

 

Summertime is right around the corner, and in D.C., there’s so much to choose from. Get the best of your fun in the sun with our summer leagues. Choose from basketball, pickleball, cornhole, volleyball, softball, skeeball, bocce, flag football + more! Sign up by Tuesday, May 14 to receive an exclusive discount on registration fees. 

 

Three ways to register: 

  • As an individual: we’ll hook you up with a team
  • As a group: We’ll combine your group with other to form a team
  • As a team: Create a team and your friends can register to join it

 

Contact: DC Fray, [email protected]

