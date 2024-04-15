Tuesday, May 14th, 2024 @ 12:00:am
Official Fray Event
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Early Bird Registration Begins for Summer Social Sport Leagues
About This Event
Catch some (F)rays with DC Fray summer leagues!
Summertime is right around the corner, and in D.C., there’s so much to choose from. Get the best of your fun in the sun with our summer leagues. Choose from basketball, pickleball, cornhole, volleyball, softball, skeeball, bocce, flag football + more! Sign up by Tuesday, May 14 to receive an exclusive discount on registration fees.
Three ways to register:
- As an individual: we’ll hook you up with a team
- As a group: We’ll combine your group with other to form a team
- As a team: Create a team and your friends can register to join it
Contact: DC Fray, [email protected]
InterestsFray events, Outdoor Activities, Social Sports
NeighborhoodVirtual
