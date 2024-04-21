Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Bryant Street

Wednesday, May 1st, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Rooftop Bingo at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
Bryant Street MarketMore details
Join us for a Cinco de Mayo weekend celebration at Bryant Street Market. Enjoy a festive weekend of Mexican heritage with vibrant festivities, music, dance, food, and community gathering. Experience a free Salsa Social, Farmer’s Market, Dreamer’s Collective Market, Bryant Street Block Party with DJ, performances from Corazon Folklorico, a Pet Costume Contest, and a Pinata Making Workshop.
