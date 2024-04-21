Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Bryant Street
Saturday, May 4, 2024

Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Bryant Street

670 Rhode Island Ave NE,, Washington, DC, District of Columbia 20002, US
Bloomingdale // Eckington NoMa

Bryant Street Market

SAVE THE DATE for Northeast DC's favorite Cinco de Mayo celebration at Bryant Street NE and Bryant Street Market! Cinco de Mayo Weekend Line up: Friday, May 3: Free Salsa Social @ Bryant Street Market, Outside (weather permitting) Saturday, May 4: Farmer's Market Dreamer's Collective Market Bryant Street Block Party with DJ: 3PM-10PM Performances from Corazon Folklorico Pet Costume Contest Sunday, May 5: Pinata Making Workshop Stay tuned for more details!

Join us for a Cinco de Mayo weekend celebration at Bryant Street Market. Enjoy a festive weekend of Mexican heritage with vibrant festivities, music, dance, food, and community gathering. Experience a free Salsa Social, Farmer’s Market, Dreamer’s Collective Market, Bryant Street Block Party with DJ, performances from Corazon Folklorico, a Pet Costume Contest, and a Pinata Making Workshop.

Saturday, May 4, 2024 11:00 am
Doors open at 11:00 am

Bryant Street Market
